Plaquemine takes extra steps to stop vandalism at local parks

John Dupont

Post South

The City of Plaquemine has taken additional steps to stop vandalism at its parks throughout the city.

Park regulations are now posted on large signs at the entrances of the parks. Meanwhile, cameras have been installed at all parks throughout the city.

Vandalism and debris at the facilities has been an ongoing issue for the city, including damage to playground equipment and restroom facilities.

Garbage left after gatherings also has been an issue for Mayor Ed Reeves and other city officials.

The rules and regulations include closure of all parks at sunset, and a ban on boiling or frying of any type of food in park facilities.

The city also prohibits fires on park premises, as well as shellfish and fish of any kind inside the parks.

Grilling is permitted, but only on park-provided grills.

Firearms, fireworks and explosives also are prohibited. The city also forbids glass containers, consumption of alcohol, and loud, vulgar music on site.

The Plaquemine City Police will enforce the regulations beginning immediately, according to Reeves.

“Please help us keep our parks clean and beautiful for everyone,” he said.