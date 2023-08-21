St. Gabriel City Council names Okedria Smith iterim member

John Dupont

Post South

An unexpected resignation from the St. Gabriel City Council led to the appointment of a new member to serve until a special election this fall.

The unanimous approval of Okedria “Kay” Smith to the council at its regular meeting last Thursday night came after Councilman Kelvin York submitted his resignation to Mayor Lionel Johnson.

York cited “personal reasons” for his decision, Johnson said.

Smith, a 2004 graduate of East Iberville High School, finished sixth in the election earlier this year.

She said she wants to help the city “move forward.”

“It’s time for us to see some progress,” Smith said. “Most of all, we need more activities for children and more access to health care.”

Smith is the mother of three children. She works for Shell Chemical in Geismar.

The city will ask for a special election March 23 for the primary and April 22 for a runoff, if necessary.

Qualifying for the election will be Dec. 13-15 at the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.