Mackenzie Grace Janet named 2023 Evangeline, will preside over Acadian Festival

John Dupont

Post South

Mackenzie Grace Janet was named the 2023 Evangeline during the 55th International Acadian Festival social gathering Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Knights of Columbus Plaquemine Council No. 970 home.

Grace, who represented Plaquemine Council 970, was escorted by her mother, Layne Janet.

“I feel very blessed to be chosen as the 2023 Evangeline,” Janet said. “My aunt (Lisa Legendre Morel) is a past Evangeline, so this honor means a great deal to me. I look forward to representing the Knights of Columbus in the year to come.”

Janet’s formal presentation will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Plaquemine Community Center. The presentation will follow a 4 p.m. Mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church.

The traditional water ceremony at Bayou Plaquemine will be the evening of Saturday, Oct. 28, during the International Acadian Festival.

Janet will follow 2022 Evangeline Anna Catherine Bradford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Bradford.

Prior to the announcement, K.C. Council 970 Grand Knight Steve Smith – who will also serve as this year’s festival chairman – emphasized the busy year in store for the young lady selected as Evangeline, who reigns as queen for the festival.

“Life is about to change for this young lady,” he said. “She will be making many personal appearances in parades, riding in fire trucks with Santa and the Easter bunny and many more activates throughout the year.

“Once your name is called, it’s commitment time. Parents, you are to be commended for your daughters … they’re all truly fine young ladies.”

He added one more layer of intrigue.

“None of us know who the winner is right now,” Smith said told the finalists before the announcement. “When I open it, we’ll will be as surprised as you are."

Smith’s wife Theda served on the KC Ladies Committee, while Anne Reeves – wife of Mayor Ed Reeves – serves as Ladies Committee chair.

The ceremony honors the Acadian roots shared by many area residents. It includes a reenactment of Longfellow’s poem in which Acadian exile Emmeline LaBiche (Evangeline) travels down from Bayou Plaquemine on her journey to the Teche Country in search of her lover Louis Arceneaux (Gabriel).

In the ceremony, Evangeline – the festival queen – arrives to greet the crowd at Waterfront Park by fire-lit pirogues.

Janet will reign over festivities for the International Acadian Festival and other events over the next year as part of a local tradition that began in 1969.

THE 2023 COURT

Kennedy Christine Landry, representing Plaquemine Council 970, was the first runner-up. Kennedy – who attends St. John High School – was escorted by her parents, Todd Landry and Haley Migliacio.

Second runner-up Layla Marie Martinez, was escorted by her grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Huey Martinez Jr. She also represented Plaquemine Council 970.

The remainder of the Acadian Festival princesses include: