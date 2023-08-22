White Castle public meeting set for proposed solar farm project along Richland Road

John Dupont

Post South

At a public meeting Sept. 14, White Castle area residents can view plans and ask questions to representatives of a power company that has proposed to construct a solar farm in the area.

The community meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the White Castle Council on Aging Building, 34625 KC Drive.

Nextera Energy, a multibillion-dollar company based in Jupiter, Fla., that formerly operated as Florida Power & Light, has proposed to build the solar farm on 2,057 acres of land near Richland Road. It would be the first solar farm in Iberville Parish.

NextEra operates solar projects in 29 states.

The informational meeting is among numerous requirements the developer of a solar farm must complete, as listed in the Iberville Parish Council ordinance that regulates such projects.

The first part of the ordinance ensures that the parish council has a recorded lease between the property owner and the solar farm company.

“They have a recorded operating lease, and the meeting must be in the area where they plan to build the farm,” Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. “It’s going to be an open house, and we’re asking people to come out here and view this – and remember the word is proposed.”

The project could generate and additional $6 million a year in revenue for the area, he said.

Ourso emphasized that a permit from the parish would come after a lengthy process of studies.

He said that once all information is certified “true and correct,” it will go before the Parish Council for a final vote on whether to approve the permit.

The permit process could take six month or longer, Ourso said.

“That all depends how fast the people move and that everything they get needs to be stamped and approved by our people to move on to the next step,” he said.

The required studies focus on drainage impact, electrical issues and a closure plan.

Comments from the open house will be recorded, and Ourso said he encourages as many residents as possible to attend the open house.

It also will involve a sit-down meeting and “open mic” time for residents to ask their questions to the Nextera representatives.

“They can answer the questions better than I can,” he said.

The parish sent more than 280 letters to the area to inform residents of the open house, as well as the plans, he said.

“This is the second or third that has come, but this is the only one that has made it this far,” Ourso said.

The biggest concerns he hears involve economic impact and property values.

The solar farm ordinance, which Ourso calls “one of the strongest in state,” protects residents and requires the company to live up to the regulations of the ordinance.

“I don’t vote on this because I’m part of the permitting process, so that would be an impropriety,” he said. “I have to afford them the due process, keep it fair and make sure they do everything they’re supposed to do, and then it is what it is when it comes to the vote.”

Ourso said he urged residents to make their voices heard on the future development of the parish, and to do so by attending the meeting to ask questions and make comments.

Residents also can call the Parish Council office with any questions about the project location or permitting approval process. The number is (225) 687-5190.

Nextera is in a similar process in Pointe Coupee Parish, where it hopes to build a solar farm on 2,084 acres of property on farmland near Lottie, west of Livonia on US 190.

It will have photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays capable of generating up to 150 megawatts of clean, renewable energy.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Council adopted an ordinance in March that requires solar farms to include buffers of greenspace with trees and shrubs between the solar panels and public view, as well as address maintenance and upkeep of the facility.

In addition, the facility owners must provide appropriate drainage and traffic mitigation, and to stipulate how they would decommission the site.

If approved, it would mark the second solar project for Pointe Coupee Parish.

Meanwhile, work continues on the $300 million Lightsource BP Oxbow Solar Project in the Ventress area.

It is expected to result in a reduction of 458,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions from about 100,000 fuel-burning cars every year.

The project is expected to pump an additional $30 million in revenue to Pointe Coupee Parish governmental agencies in the next 35 years.