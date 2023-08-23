North Iberville school campuses to get health clinics through Arbor Family Health

John Dupont

Post South

Approval by the Iberville Parish School Board last week allows for a memorandum of agreement to open a health clinic at two North Iberville schools.

The agreement paved the way for Arbor Family Health to open school-based clinics at North Iberville Elementary School and North Iberville High/STEM School.

Arbor provides primary healthcare services to area communities in need of coordinated, affordable, preventative healthcare.

It assists in communities in the parishes of Iberville, West Baton Rouge, Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee, which serves as its home base.

The program will benefit students in many ways, Iberville Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron said.

“The best thing for it is that our students, many of whom have these different medical issues to deal with, we can keep them at school,” he said. “Parents don’t have to check them out. They can get immediate medical care onsite and at school, and they don’t have to miss school.”

Arbor serves an area with a large percentage of lower-income families on the north end of Iberville Parish, particularly in the Town of Maringouin.

The Iberville Parish School System has similar agreements in place at East Iberville through St. Gabriel Health Clinic, as well as Plaquemine High School through Access Health.

The parish does not currently have that agreement in White Castle, but all schools parishwide have a registered nurse on site, Voiron said.

“We have to have a provider to staff it, and they have to have certain ways they are funded,” he said. “Along with that, they need to have a program that can fiscally sustain itself, so they can pay for employees and for procedures."

Arbor’s roots go back to the early 2000s, when federal programs recognized state legislation brought them an extra layer of protection.

The Louisiana Rural Hospital Preservation Act of 1997 was a bill sponsored by state Rep. Donald Hines – a longtime Bunkie physician who died in 2019.

The bill established a state policy that recognized Louisiana’s small rural hospitals are an “endangered species” and require special protection, such as maximization of reimbursement, including Medicaid payments, Medicaid disproportionate share payments and “any willing provider” status for small, rural hospitals and the physicians who practice at those hospitals.