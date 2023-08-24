Iberville Assessor Randy Sexton gets four more years as Paul Distefano withdraws from race

John Dupont

Post South

Iberville Parish Assessor Randy Sexton will not need his campaign signs after all.

Paul Distefano withdrew from the election Monday, 10 days after he qualified for the race.

Sexton said Distefano called him to notify him that he backed out of the race.

“He was not upset or anything else like that,” Sexton said. “Paul said the reason he ran was that he had ideas on how he thought government could work with one another a little better than what’s happening right now – really nothing to do with the Assessor’s Office.”

Distefano, a former Plaquemine High School football coach and Iberville Parish School System Athletic Director, was not available for comment.

Sexton said he wished Distefano well and said he hopes they can sit down and talk about the issues as friends.

“We started this as friends, and we ended this as friends,” Sexton said. “Friends running against friends is not always good – and I didn’t really want it to happen – but we were going to run a clean campaign like we always did and move on.”

Sexton, 66, had already dusted off the campaign signs from the previous election in preparation for another run.

He also had a digital billboard posted in a high-traffic area along Church Street, just north of La. 75.

Now, it’s back to the normal issues Sexton has faced since he first took office in January 2009 when he succeeded James H. “Jimmy” Dupont, who retired at the end of 2008 after 37 years in office.

“We’ve got continued growth here in Iberville, and we’ll continue to try to work with all of our industry and business here,” Sexton said. “It’s really been good these last two or three years, and we’re going to have another good year this year – not as good last year, but still a good year, very bright.

“The future of Iberville is very good. Some of our neighboring parishes are not as lucky.”