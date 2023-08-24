Iberville Parish President Ourso clarifies impact of proposed solar farm on sugar industry

Staff Report

Post South

The sugarcane industry stands to lose $6 million in the White Castle area if NextEra Energy acquires land for a solar farm in that area – and it would not create a $6 million boost in the economy, as reported – Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso told Post/South on Thursday, in reference to NextEra seeking land for a solar farm in the White Castle area.

“It’s going to take $6 million locally out of the agricultural industry between the mill, the farmer and the landowner,” Ourso said. “What you’re looking at is 2,000 acres produce about 34 tons per acre. Those acres would produce around 68,000 tons of cane – 230 pounds per ton of sugar per ton of sugarcane, 15.64 million pounds of sugar, 2,000 acres, average price of sugar $26, and you’re talking $4 million to $5 million for those 2,000 acres,” he said.

Displacing those 2,000 acres by taking it out of farmland for the solar project would result in a loss between $5 million and $6 million on the agricultural side, Ourso said. Post/South apologizes for the error.