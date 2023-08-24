'I'm good to go:' Stephen Engolio takes office as Plaquemine Police Chief

John Dupont

Ten days after he went unopposed in a special election, Stephen Engolio is officially the Plaquemine Police Chief.

He took the oath of office for the job twice. The official swearing-in was Monday, which Louisiana law mandated for him to carry out duties as a police chief. One day later, he was sworn in along with his officers at the Tuesday night committee meeting for the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.

The next regular meeting, set for Sept. 12, would have been the next opportunity to take the oath before city officials.

“I couldn’t wait three weeks to do it,” he said after the ceremony. “They called a committee meeting, so we did it tonight. It’s done now, and I’m good to go.”

His niece, District Court Judge Elizabeth Engolio, administered the oath on both occasions.

In his first order of business as police chief, he appointed former acting chief Robbie Johnson the Plaquemine Police Department administrator.

The administrator serves much of the same purpose as a CFO in a business, Engloio said.

“He handles the purchasing, monitors the budget and equipment and the logging of the equipment,” he said. “In the sheriff’s office, that’s your chief civil deputy.”

Johnson has served as chief, assistant chief, captain, detective and patrolman. It makes him one of the most valuable members of the police force, Engolio said.

“We pull on him for everything,” he said. “He’s a wealth of knowledge, so he’s my go-to man when I need advice.”

The internal structure of the department has been a part of the planning process for nearly one year.

They had worked on it since Johnson took the oath in December after Kenny Payne retired from the job as police chief.

“This is truly a team gig we have going on here, and I love it,” Engolio said. “With Robbie being chief and me being assistant chief, we got everything where we wanted for continuity on major investigations, and we want to continue on the way we’re going.

“This may be the most seamless transition ever in the history of law enforcement. Now, it’s been business as usual, although it took us a few months to get things where we needed it, but it was all done before the election.”

Each member of the police department has their assignments and a role in the force.

Engolio said he learned years ago about the importance of surrounding himself with good people and letting them carry out what they were hired to do.

“You can’t be an egomaniac, and you can’t just want to have your hands in every role,” he said. “It makes my life easier that people help me do what I need to do.”

Engolio now has one year to decide if he wants the job for a full term.

He can seek a four-year term in the primary elections next fall.

“If they want me, I’ll offer them my services another four years,” Engolio said. “I’ll be glad to continue and carry on.”

Engolio has spent much of his life in law enforcement, which most recently included work as chief criminal deputy under Sheriff Brett Stassi and Brent Allain.

He served as a deputy under then-sheriff Freddie Pitre, a job he began Aug. 1, 1983, less than three months after he graduated from Plaquemine High School.

Engolio also served under Allain, who succeeded Pitre in 2000.

He also served under current Sheriff Brett Stassi. Engolio retired the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office on June 30, 2022.

During his career, Engolio served as a detective in the narcotics unit and soon earned the rank of lieutenant. During his time in narcotics, Engolio was a SWAT Team leader. He created and led a Narcotic Entry Team.

Engolio served in that capacity until he was appointed as Chief Criminal Deputy in July of 2000 by Allain. Engolio held that position for 22 years, spanning the tenure of two sheriffs.

He credited his brother, the late Edward Engolio, for inspiring him to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“Ed was 12 years older than me, and he was a deputy and detective all during my formative years and childhood,” he said. “He was my hero and I wanted to do what he did … I used to hear his stories. It was something I found interesting, and it was what I decided I want to do.”