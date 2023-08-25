St. Gabriel City Council looks to create at-large district

John Dupont

Post South

Work will begin in the City of St. Gabriel on a plan that would lead to creation of one at-large city council district.

The city sought the assistance of Dr. William Blair, director of demographic services for the Louisiana Legislature, who addressed the City Council at its Aug. 17 meeting.

The city population reached 7,026 in the 2020 census. Demographics show a 60.05% Black population and a 34.62% White population.

“Right now, we basically have five council members at large,” Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. said. “I think with our growth, our people are more prone to have a representative that is somewhere in their area.”

How they achieve that will be the focus of the studies in the next year.

“When we do this, we have to get each district as equal as possible,” Blair said. “Also, we must be cognizant to give adequate for historically minority populations – African American or Hispanic. In this case, with a minority-majority district, it’s not wrong to draw one white district.

“You don’t have to, but when you start drawing these districts with the data available, that’s what you get. Maybe you can prove me wrong, or I’ll I prove myself wrong when we do this for real.”

The city operates under the Lawrason Act, the fundamental municipal incorporation law that currently governs some 248 villages, towns and cities (more than 75 percent of the state’s municipalities), according to the Louisiana Municipal Association.

Under the provisions of the Lawrason Act, a redistricting ordinance must be adopted at least one year before an election. For St. Gabriel, it amounts to a deadline of March 2026.

The next municipal election is March 2027.

It gives the Secretary of State one year to create the plan and get everyone for qualifying the next year, Blair told the council.

“There’s no push why we can’t do it,” he said. “The people want it done, so I see no reason why we shouldn’t do it.”