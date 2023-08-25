White Castle police seek suspect in vehicle theft at The Manor housing complex

John Dupont

Post South

The White Castle Police Department is in search of a suspect who allegedly stole a car near a home at The Manor residential complex on Aug. 20.

Video surveillance from the complex showed a Black male -- 5-foot-7, 165 pounds -- stole the Kia Optima black 4-door sedan from the complex, Police Chief Harold Brooks said.

As the vehicle headed southbound, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Department pursued the vehicle in a high-speed chase, but officers halted the pursuit after the speed exceeded 80 mph.

OnStar surveillance located the vehicle, recovered later that day at a mobile home park in Prairieiville by deputies from the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

WCPD was notified shortly afterward, and the vehicle was returned to the owner.

“Because of the video security at the complex, we now have a strong suspect in the case,” Brooks said.

The owner of the car was in town from Georgia for a funeral, he said.

Anyone with information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest is asked the White Castle Police Department at (225) 545-2484.