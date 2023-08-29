Plaquemine Garden Club selects August garden of the month

Special to The Post South

Post South

The home of Kari and Chris Reeves on Harvest Lane in Plaquemine was chosen by the Plaquemine Garden Club as the August 2023 Garden of the Month.

Despite the August heat, the flower beds were blooming with color. The beds are anchored by four holly trees, with Distylium and Shi Shi Camillias planted throughout. An abundance of pink Vinca, Drift Roses and Agapanthus also are on display. Caladiums, Limelight Hydrangeas and purple Coleus present beautiful color.

The Plaquemine Garden Club is affiliated with Louisiana Garden Club Federation Inc., Deep South Garden Clubs Inc. and National Garden Clubs Inc.