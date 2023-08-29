Solar plant hearing for Sept. 14 moved to Carl F. Grant Civic Center in Plaquemine

John Dupont

Post South

Anticipated crowds and the state fire marshal’s strict enforcement of building capacity have led to a change in venue for the upcoming public hearing for a proposed solar farm in White Castle.

The public meeting Thursday, Sept. 14 will be moved to the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd., Plaquemine, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso.

“After much consideration and overwhelming interest, the decision has been made to move the location for the meeting from the smaller White Castle Council on Aging building to the larger Civic Center building in Plaquemine,” he said in a notification to residents. “The State Fire Marshals Office has a strict capacity limit on public buildings, and we would hate for anyone to get denied entry and have to wait outside in the heat. We want all voices to be heard on this important matter.”

Nextera Energy, a multibillion-dollar company based in Jupiter, Fla., that formerly operated as Florida Power & Light, has proposed to build the solar farm project on 2,057 acres of land near Richland Road.

NextEra operates solar projects in 29 states.

The informational meeting is among numerous requirements that the developer of a solar farm must complete, as listed in the Iberville Parish Council ordinance that regulates such projects.

“They have a recorded operating lease, and the meeting must be in the area where they plan to build the farm,” Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. “It’s going to be an open house, and we’re asking people to come out here and view this – and remember the word is proposed.”

The project could generate and additional $6 million a year revenue for the area, he said.

Ourso emphasized that a permit from the parish would come after a lengthy process of studies.

A vote by the Iberville Parish Council ultimately will be the determining fact on whether Nextera receives the permit for the project.

Ourso said he urged residents to make their voices heard on the future development of the parish, and to do so by attending the meeting to ask questions and make comments.

Residents can also call with the Parish Council office with any questions about the project location or permitting approval process. The number is (225) 687-5190.