Louisiana early childhood education advocate says state, local support helping programs

John Dupont

Post South

An unprecedented amount of revenue from the Louisiana Legislature and growing support from other entities have helped expand early childhood education programs statewide, according to the according to the head of an agency that aims to improve outcomes for young children.

Lawmakers also have put more focus into the early childhood education in recent years, Libbie Sonnier, executive director of the Louisiana Policy Institute for Children, said.

In the 2023 Legislative Session, $40 million of one-time money was allocated to that fund, she said in an address to the Baton Rouge Press Club. It does not mean the money will last long, however.

“As locals get more engaged in bringing these opportunities to create more access, that fund is going to deplete,” she said. “While we’re growing the money because of support, I think the need will outpace what’s going into the fund in the long run.”

Appropriations approved during the 2023 Legislative Session will provide a stronger foundation, however, she said.

Lawmakers approved $44 million in new funding for early care and education in House Bill 1, which occurred June 8 during the final hour on the last day of the 2023 session.

It marked the largest state investment in childcare assistance programs in more than a decade, Sonnier said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards used his line-item veto authority to bring more funding into early care and education, bringing it up to $52 million.

It’s a far cry from five years ago, when the state had no general fund revenue dedicated to early care and education.

Now, with the $52 million, $87 million of the state’s general funds is going into early care and education, Sonnier said.

“That didn’t just happen because Louisiana Policy Institute does a whole bunch of data and research,” she said. “It’s because we have childcare providers who are willing to advocate and stand up for what’s important. It happens because business leaders have said we can’t allow our state to lose economically $1.3 billion a year, and our businesses can’t afford to lose $762 million annually due to childcare breakdowns. Is it enough? No. But we are very, very grateful.”

Plenty of work remains, she said.

With only 19,000 children being served, a “large delta of children” needs to be served, Sonnier said.

“It’s not blue or red issue – it’s truly a purple issue we can all go on board with," she said. “If we want to keep Louisianians in Louisiana, and if we want to keep young families here, we want to make sure they have access to high quality early care and education.”

Orleans, Caddo and Pointe Coupee parishes lead the state in efforts to improve early childhood education access, she said.

The Pointe Coupee Early Childhood Coalition’s work to leverage school readiness tax credits to encourage investment in quality program that benefits 3-year-olds, Sonnier said. While Louisiana averages serving one-third of at-risk 3-year-olds statewide, Pointe Coupee serves 90 percent of the children at that age, she said.

Orleans Parish voters recently approved a millage to raise $21 million annually for 20 years, which began in 2023, for their programs for infants and toddlers. It’s the only millage of its kind in the nation specifically dedicate for infants and toddlers, Sonnier said.

In Shreveport, philanthropic contributions of $1 million have created more seats in the programs, and they’ve raised the investment to up to $3 million in their budget.

“It proves that locals and states have to work together to serve their most at-risk children and create greater access to quality early care education for our kids,” Sonnier said.

Dedicated revenue statewide comes from Harrah’s Casino, which directs money into the Early Childhood Education Fund once it reaches a certain amount of revenue.

“We’ve never seen anything like that happen,” she said.

Sports betting also puts a small amount of money in that fund, as well as the sale of CBD products. Electronic sports betting has contributed about $10 million into that early care and education fund.