St. Gabriel's Firefly Market offers Bohemian attractions, brings community together

John Dupont

Post South

St. Gabriel residents Connie and David Harris wanted to bring a different facet to their city, and Connie looked no farther than her front lawn to achieve it.

For the past several months, they have opened their property along La. 74 near River Road for the Firefly Flea Market on the second Saturday each month. The market is open from 5 to 10 p.m.

The market brings together vendors whose items range from homemade bread and freshly squeezed lemonade to handmade jewelry and skincare products, among others.

Add food vendors and music from area performers, and the ingredients are in place for a gathering place under a bevy of oak trees.

“We wanted a place in the community for people to come together,” Connie Harris said. said. “We started as a place for local people, and it continues to grow.”

The monthly bazaar brings together many vendors who sell traditional products and others who market Bohemian items.

Prairieville photographer Dan Perkins has worked the market several times to sell framed pictures of eagles.

“I love this … the people have been great to me here,” he said. “Aside from selling pictures, I come here to take pictures of the plantations, which is absolutely beautiful.”

A couple of booths away, Houma resident Ashley Dupont and her daughter Kiah,12, squeezed lemons for homemade lemonade at their Bayou Lemon booth. The thirst quencher sold briskly amid 102-degree temperatures in the 6 p.m. hour.

“Kiah has been doing this since May,” Ashley Dupont said. “I’m just the adult who can legally own it.”

Funds from the booth will amount to more than just extra spending money, she said. Kiah saw a girl on TikTok who uses lemonade stand proceeds to pay her way through pharmacy school.

“I’m hoping the money can maybe help me do the same thing in a few years,” Kiah said.

Katie Cousins, a Virginia native who now lives in Denham Springs, uses her booth to sell everything from antiques to handmade wood items.

She makes all the wooden items herself.

“I’ve been making art for three years, and it’s become my full-time job,” Cousins said. “This is only my second Firefly event, but it’s been wonderful for me.”

For Baton Rouge resident Stella Leigh, a native of St. Gabriel, the market gave her a chance to earn money off something that became a hobby after she retired.

“My brother bought me a breadmaker because he didn’t want me to get bored,” she said. “I started off in 2020 during the pandemic, and from that point, I’ve been baking ever since.”

Leigh said she wants to be careful how far she goes with baking.

“I don’t want it to become a job for me,” she said. “I want it to be a hobby – not a chore.”

The extra money is not the lure for Leigh.

“I love it because I’ve met so many people, and from here, and I’m reconnecting with people I haven’t seen in years while also making new friends,” she said. “It’s been a very positive thing for me.”

Lifelong resident Melissa Laurent has worked the event to sell the skin products she has marketed since 2019.

She said the event is unlike any other she has seen in her hometown.

“And ever since they’ve started holding this in the evening hours, it’s been unbelievable and amazing,” Laurent said. “Aside from that, I’ve seen people I had gone to school with, and the opportunities I get for that are few and far between.”

Connie Harris said she hopes the appeal monthly market will soon extend beyond the East Iberville communities.

The vendors serve as the cornerstone for the event, but she has one other goal for the event.

“We want people to fall in love with our area and our culture,” she said. “We want St. Gabriel to be noticed.”