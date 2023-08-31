Louisiana State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter wins seat after opponent's disqualification

John Dupont

Post South

State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter punched his ticket for four more years in the District 17 seat after his opponent was disqualified last week.

Kleinpeter, R-Grosse Tete, shifted from a campaign mode to focusing on his first full term when Peter Williams, a minister from Lettsworth – a rural community in the northern end of Pointe Coupee Parish – was removed from the race.

Williams was disqualified for failure to file taxes in 2021, along with unpaid fines for ethics violations.

Kleinpeter, who defeated state Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, R-New Roads, in a November 2022 election to occupy the seat Port Allen Republican Rick Ward held until he resigned to begin work in the private sector in June 2022.

His district will continue to add miles to his truck. He covers a 10-parish district, 26 municipalities and a total population of 116,768 residents.

Kleinpeter’s first act as a senator in the regular session earlier this year involved the formation of a task force to address reform in pursuit protocol.

The task force – created through Senate Concurrent Resolution 8 – will address high-speed chases that involve law enforcement.

Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, filed resolution in response to the Dec. 31, 2022, crash on La. 1 in Brusly when when Addis Police Officer David Cauthron drove outside his jurisdiction as he pursued suspect Tyquel Zanders, who was driving a vehicle he allegedly stole from his parents in Baton Rouge. Cauthron – who has since resigned – was driving more than 90 mph when he ran a red light and hit a vehicle. The accident claimed the lives of Brusly High School students Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16.

LOOKING AHEAD

Kleinpeter said he is also hoping to remain on the Judiciary Committee, where he wants a law overturned that requires businesses to acquire different insurance or pay out-of-pocket when their establishment is looted.

“There’s no reason a business owner has to pay the penalties for the destruction looters cause,” Kleinpeter said.

He also wants to push for legislation that would regulate the location of psychiatric facilities. Without a zoning law, it allows those facilities to locate near churches, schools and residential areas.

Kleinpeter also wants laws that would protect elderly in assisted living facilities from being violated repeatedly by workers.

“There have been employees who have been rehired later on or hired by other agencies, and I don’t think that’s right,” he said. “We rightfully protect our kids, but we need to protect the elderly, as well.”