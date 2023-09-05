Community meeting set for White Castle solar farm proposal Sept. 14 in Plaquemine

John Dupont

Residents are encouraged to attend a community meeting where they view plans and ask questions about a proposed solar farm in the White Castle area.

The meeting for the plant proposed by NextEra Energy will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Carl F. Grant Civic Center, 24700 J. Gerald Berret Blvd, Plaquemine.

NextEra, a multibillion energy corporation based in Jupiter, Fla., wants to build the solar arm on 2,057 acres of land near Richland Road.

NextEra, formerly Florida Power & Light, operates solar farms in 29 states.

The informational meeting is among numerous requirements that the developer of a solar farm must complete, as listed in the Iberville Parish Council ordinance that regulates such projects.

The first part of the ordinance ensures that the parish council has a recorded lease between the property owner and the solar farm company.

“It’s going to be an open house, and we’re asking people to come out here and view this – and remember the word is proposed,” Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso said.

He emphasized that a permit from the parish would only come after a lengthy process of studies.

The permit process could take six month or longer, Ourso said.

The required studies focus on drainage impact, electrical issues and a closure plan.

Comments from the open house will be recorded, and Ourso said he encourages as many residents as possible to attend the open house.

It also will involve a sit-down meeting and “open mic” opportunity for residents to ask their questions of the Nextera representatives.

The Iberville Parish Government’s solar farm ordinance, which Ourso calls “one of the strongest in state,” protects residents and requires the company to live up to the regulations of the ordinance.

Ourso said he urged residents to make their voices heard on the future development of the parish, and to do so by attending the meeting to ask questions and make comments.

Residents can call the Parish Council office with any questions about the project location or permitting approval process. The number is (225) 687-5190.

Nextera is in a similar process in Pointe Coupee Parish, where it hopes to build a solar farm on 2,084 acres of property on farmland near Lottie, west of Livonia on US 190.

It will have photovoltaic (PV) solar arrays capable of generating up to 150 megawatts of clean, renewable energy.