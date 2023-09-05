Winners announced in Friends of the Locks Summer Arts Contest; award ceremony Sept. 9

The Friends of the Lock Board recently announced the winners for its summer arts contest.

Local blue ribbon artists Betty LaBauve of Plaquemine and Randy La Prairie of Bayou Pigeon chose the following students as winners.

Elementary: A tie for first place went to Reed D’Albor of Math Science and Arts Academy (MSA) West and Emma Grace Ourso, St John School, both of Plaquemine. Second place was Emily D’Albor, MSA West, and third place, Charlotte Gautreaux, Zachary Elementary School.

Middle School: First place winner was Fisher Gilchrist and second place is Presley Patrick. Both attend MSA West in Plaquemine.

High School: First place was Lillian Lew, MSA West. A tie for second place goes to Barry D. Riley Jr., MSA East and Aiden Dooley, St. Joseph’s Academy, Baton Rouge. The third place winner was Emma Blanchard, MSA West.

Congratulations to all the students who shared their “Visions of the Lock” through their art. A reception and presentation of awards will be from 9 to noon Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Lock House on Saturday, Sept. 9. Students, parents, teachers, friends and all the public are invited to share refreshments and best wishes.