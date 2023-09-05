Plaquemine to host Dinosaur George exhibit, Boogie on Bayou Sept. 7 and 8

John Dupont

The Dinasour George exhibit, an exhibit of more than 150 prehistoric artifacts, will visit Plaquemine Thursday and Friday, Sept. 7 and 8.

The traveling museum showcases a diverse range of prehistoric creatures, with a primary focus on dinosaurs. From massive dinosaur skulls to intricate fossil replicas, exhibit pieces from around the world and every time period captivate young minds and spark their interest in paleontology and natural sciences. Children visiting the exhibit will have the option to participate in a scavenger hunt for objects through the exhibit.

The exhibit will coincide with the Boogie on the Bayou event Friday, Sept. 8, which will feature music by the popular swamp pop band Foret Traditions. The Boogie will be from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the Nadler Pavilion adjacent to the Plaquemine Community Center, 57845 Foundry Street.

Since this event is held under the cover of a huge pavilion, it will be held rain or shine. The Boogie is sponsored by the City of Plaquemine and Dow Chemical Co.

Children attending these events must be accompanied by an adult. Those attending the Boogie are urged to bring lawn chairs, but ice chests and pets are not allowed. Food and drinks will be available.

“We are excited to have more than 500 local children go through the Dinosaur George exhibit as part of school field trips on Thursday and Friday, and we welcome anyone who wants to visit the exhibit on either day,” said Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr.

The exhibit is free thanks to support from Sheriff Brett Stassi, the Iberville Parish School Board, Dow Chemical Co., and the City of Plaquemine.

“This is the first time the city has hosted such an exhibit, and we are thrilled to partner with Sheriff Stassi, the Iberville School Board and Dow to offer this for our community and the public.”

It will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Plaquemine Community Center at 57845 Foundry St. For more information, call Jackie in the City Clerk’s Office, 225-687-3661 or visitPlaquemine.org.