Iberville Parish accepting photos for Wall of Veterans display through Oct. 8

John Dupont

Post South

Iberville Parish is accepting veteran photos for the Iberville Wall of Veterans display, an important part of the Iberville Salute to Veterans event. The deadline for submissions for the Wall of Veterans is Oct. 8.

The Iberville Salute to Veterans event is set for 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Iberville Veterans Memorial on Railroad Avenue in Plaquemine. The event will be moved to the Carl Grant Civic Center if there is inclement weather on Nov. 10.

Veteran photos for the Wall of Veterans can be submitted online at the parish’s website, ibervilleparish.com, or at the Iberville Parish Library locations in Plaquemine, St. Gabriel and White Castle, or the Visitor’s Center in north Iberville, or any Iberville Council on Aging Center.

The Wall of Veterans, located at Iberville Veterans Memorial in Plaquemine, honors veterans with a tie to Iberville Parish. It includes about 2,000 photos of veterans with their names and military branch.

To submit a photo online:

• Be sure you know the veteran’s branch of military service (Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines).

• Go the Iberville Parish website: www.ibervilleparish.com and look on the top right of the home page for the link to submit a photo for the Iberville Wall of Veterans.

• Click on that link, complete the form and submit the photo.

To submit a photo at a local library, Visitors Center or Council on Aging Center, bring the veteran’s photo and it will be scanned while you wait. You will complete a form while there.

• Be sure you know the veteran’s branch of military service (Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marines).

• If framed, the photo must be taken out of the frame prior to being brought to the location for scanning. Photos can be no larger than 8x10 inches.

Veterans are not required to be residents of Iberville Parish to be included in the display as long as they have a tie to Iberville Parish. No photos will be accepted after Oct. 8. Veterans’ photos that were submitted in the past will be included again this year. Residents do not need to submit photos again.

The Iberville Salute to Veterans and Iberville Wall of Veterans are projects of Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso, Jr. and the Iberville Parish Council. Special thanks to the Iberville Library and COA Centers for their assistance with scanning photos.

For more information, please call (225) 687-2642.