Iberville Parish officials tighten security measures at high school football stadiums

John Dupont

Post South

The Iberville Parish School System plans to tighten its security protocol after a fatal shooting during halftime of a football game last Friday in Port Allen.

The protocol will include bag checks and metal detectors at all home football games, Iberville Parish School Board Superintendent Dr. Louis Voiron said.

The measures fall in line with protocol used at other public facilities, he said.

“Protocols have changed in museums, airports, national parks and college and professional sporting events,” he said. “We’re just going to have it occur at the high school level when it comes to sporting events as well.”

New protocol also goes into effect for games in West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes.

The move comes after an incident at Port Allen High School during the annual Port Allen-Brusly rivalry game, where an altercation ended with the fatal shooting Ja’Kobe Queen, 15.

Brasia Davis, 28, was shot in the arm but is expected to survive.

The shooting did not stem from the team rivalry, officials said.

Jarrettin Jackson II, 18, was arrested Monday in Baton Rouge on Greencrest Drive. The arrest was made with the help from the East Baton Rouge Parish SWAT Team.

Jackson was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting of Queen and attempted second-degree murder for the shooting of Davis. Jackson was booked by East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office as a fugitive.

He was transferred to the West Baton Rouge Detention Center, where he was booked on charges related to the shooting.

A modified handgun and several bullet casings were found at the crime scene by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, according to Sgt. Landon Groger, spokesman for the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities made three additional arrests Tuesday – Jaylen Smith, 18, and two minors.

Smith was arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, manslaughter and disturbing the peace by fistic encounter.

The two juveniles are being held in separate juvenile detention centers. One was booked for disturbing the peace by fistic encounter and the other for obstruction of justice.

In a news conference Tuesday evening, District Attorney Tony Clayton said he and WBR law enforcement officials are monitoring social media to seek out possible gang activity.

“We’re looking for any type of threats or any type of subliminal messages … however it may be, we’re acting on it,” he said. “Regardless of race, ethnicity, or nationality, we will not tolerate this type of behavior.

“Any individual – no matter he or she may be – who takes it upon themselves to anoint themselves God and suck the life out of somebody else’s child will forfeit their right to walk around this society as a free person. We’re not going to tolerate it.”

In Iberville Parish, deputies have used walk-through metal detectors at local high school games in the past several years, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

The shootings and increased security represent a trend in the direction society has gone, Stassi said.

“It’s just the next step,” he said. “We’ve had shootings at weddings … it’s just the nature of the world we live in.”

Clayton warned about gang-related violence for young criminals, even those who were not the main perpetrators.

“Some peripheral guys are being charged with manslaughter, which carries a sentence of up to 40 years in prison,” he said. “That is because they were involved in this fight, and when you go there with a group of them and you surround some guy and can’t get away, you’re all just as guilty.”

It's another example of how violence and gang activity are ruining many young people of this generation, Clayton said.

“You have a dead kid and another kid who will be fully prosecuted, and he may be prosecuted even if the penalty calls for him to die in Angola,” he said. “So, you’ve just got two lives thrown away plus the peripheral folks, and for the little gang members who want to participate, we’re like Santa Claus – we make a list and check it twice.”

He said he does not let family events such a high school football game fall by the wayside due to youth violence.

“So, folks are out there watching their children play football, and bullets are flying out there?” Clayton said. “Not on our watch.”

Parents should remember they can be held accountable for the actions of their children, Clayton said.

“We are monitoring everything, and you should all monitor your own children,” he said. “If he or she leaves the home dressed in an inappropriate way with guns on them, then you should be held accountable … parents ought to be able to watch that.

“We’re not taking this lightly when these kids do what they are doing. Enough already.”

Voiron he said he worked in the Lafourche Parish School System during a school shooting.

He said he laments the direction some teens and adolescents have taken.

“It’s unfortunate, but we live in a society where weapons and violence have become some people’s answer to their disputes,” Voiron said. “We have to understand that our public schools are a microcosm of society, so we need to take the necessary measures to protect our school system and our kids.”