Iberville Parish School Board outlines new security protocol for athletic events

John Dupont

Post South

A message to athletic fans and event attendees the Iberville Parish School Board sent out Wednesday outlines tighter security protocols for athletic events.

All spectators will be required to enter the stadium through designated entry gates, according to the memo.

Upon entry, each spectator must pass through metal detectors.

The new regulations allow only clear tote bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 and a half inches inside Iberville Parish School Board facilities.

All bags are subject to search.

Here are other regulations: