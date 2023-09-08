LOCAL
Iberville Parish School Board outlines new security protocol for athletic events
All attendees are scanned by metal detetors, only clear bags permitted in stadiums
John Dupont
Post South
A message to athletic fans and event attendees the Iberville Parish School Board sent out Wednesday outlines tighter security protocols for athletic events.
All spectators will be required to enter the stadium through designated entry gates, according to the memo.
Upon entry, each spectator must pass through metal detectors.
The new regulations allow only clear tote bags smaller than 12 inches by 6 and a half inches inside Iberville Parish School Board facilities.
All bags are subject to search.
Here are other regulations:
- All seventh through 12th grade Iberville Parish students must bring their school-issued ID.
- Any child 12 years or younger must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18.
- No re-entry without purchase of a new ticket. No exceptions will be made.
- No outside food or drinks will be allowed in the stadium. Spectators will be asked to dispose of any items prior to gate entry.
- Loitering under the stadium or in the parking lot will be prohibited. Security and school personnel will clear the campus within a reasonable amount of time after the conclusion of the event.
- All spectators must be in the stands unless visiting the concession stands or restrooms.