Iberville Sheriff Brett Stassi critical of judge's ruling against housing juveniles at Angola

John Dupont

Post South

A federal judge’s order for Louisiana officials to stop housing children in the former death row of Louisiana State Penitentiary drew criticism from Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi.

Under the ruling issued by Chief Judge Shelly Dick, all juvenile inmates must be removed from Angola by Sept. 15.

Stassi called it “a terrible ruling.”

“We have got to find somewhere to put these juveniles,” he said. “With the seriousness of these crimes and some of these charges, we cannot just keep sending them home.

“Ankle bracelets just aren’t getting the job done,” Stassi said. “That’s just the trouble we’re having with these federal judges.”

The ruling came after a seven-day hearing in August, in which lawyers for the children and their families put on evidence that the children are routinely held in solitary confinement, deprived of their right to an education, treatment and other rehabilitative services, and have been held in inhumane conditions.

Judge Dick found the conditions of confinement at Angola constitute cruel and unusual punishment, and the punitive atmosphere and systemic programming failures violate the 14th Amendment and violate federal law protecting children with disabilities.

She found the state broke every promise it made last year, during a previous court hearing in September 2022, that it would not punish children. The judge found the state:

Locked children up in cells for days at a time as a form of punishment;

Punished children with the use of handcuffs, mace and denial of family visits;

Failed to provide adequate staffing – including no licensed social worker or professional counselor;

Failed to provide appropriate education and special education, where necessary; and

Failed to provide necessary and appropriate mental health treatment or appropriate social services

The judge delivered the order verbally. A written order will come later.

David Utter, lead counsel, issued the following statement on behalf of the litigation team:

“For almost 10 months, children — nearly all Black boys — have been held in abusive conditions of confinement at the former death row of Angola – the nation’s largest adult maximum security prison. We are grateful to our clients and their families for their bravery in speaking out and standing up against this cruelty.

“Now, it is time for Louisiana’s leaders to provide the appropriate care and support so all children can thrive and reach their full potential. We demand investment in our children, not punishment. State officials must address the long-standing, systemic failures in Louisiana’s juvenile justice system. A state where all our children — Black, Brown, and white — have equal access to opportunity is possible.”