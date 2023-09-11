Karin Cook discusses path to success during Woman's Day Program at Plaquemine church

John Dupont

Karin Cook does not credit anything special about herself for the success she enjoys in life.

Instead, it comes down to faith.

She discussed her journey with the congregation of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church, where she served as keynote speaker at its annual Woman’s Day Program.

She came from very humble beginnings in her native Brazil to land the job as plant site leader for Olin Corporation in Plaquemine.

Cook credits a lot of hard work and faith for her success.

“I’m not better than anyone else or more special than anyone else,” Cook said. “If I can inspire that one person with that one little fire, somebody who may not know what to do next and would consider a career in science, technology and mathematics. With the glory of God, if I can inspire one person, the mission has been accomplished.”

She said she is the person most surprised by the success she has found.

Cook came from a family who lived in very modest living conditions.

“Considering my background, there’s no logical way I could’ve come this far,” she said. “By Brazilian standards, we were average, but really we were from the poor side.”

Her parents recognized the value of education and knew it was the differentiator that establishes a level. playing field.

She did not have influential family members who could get her a job.

“When I got my education, I went to college with students whose parents were state senators who were influential businesspeople,” Cook said. “But what really matters is the grades and work ethic, and my mom and dad knew that.”

She credits the sacrifices her parents made through the years for getting her and her sister through college.

Cook said she is still amazed how faith helped her overcome challenges.

They did not have much money for treatment such as dental work, but her parents somehow “made it happen,” she said.

Items like shoes were hand-me-downs, and she didn’t buy her first pair of shoes until college.

“I wasn’t sure if I should splurge on that,” Cook said. “To this day, I really struggle throwing shoes away – if they have a hole, I still don’t throw them away.”

She became the first female operations engineers in the 50 years of a plant in Brazil.

It remains a very male-dominated field in her native country.

"Even 30 years ago if you were a chemical engineer, you either did lab work or projects,” Cook said. “Nothing wrong with those things, but I had a passion that I wanted to be in plants – I wanted to be in operations.”

Doors opened, people embraced her, sponsored her and gave her opportunities to work in that plant.

It goes back to education and faith, Cook said.

“My dad knew that the most important thing to lift us was education,” she said. “It demolished the barriers we had, and it showed that we could be even with anyone else.”

She started at a plant in Brazil, moved to Freeport in Texas, worked in Houston in finance a few years and realized it wasn’t for her.

Cook eventually moved to Plaquemine, went back to Freeport and then to Charleston, Tenn., before she found her way once more to Plaquemine for her current position.

“Sometimes, an opportunity comes, and you may not expect it,” she said. “I wasn’t always certain I could do it at first, but sometimes you have to hold God’s hand as He leads you through it.”

Sponsors and mentors also helped along the way, although they see workers in distinctively different ways.

“Mentors find people they can trust and see you at your ugliest and put you in the right path,” Cook said. “But a sponsor is the person who can do something for you.

“I had (a sponsor) when I was trying to get into manufacturing when I was just out of college, he was a German man,” she said. “He was in the position at the time to get me to be a plant manager, something that hadn’t been done before.”

It’s all the result of faith and discipline, Cook said.

“All of this doesn’t have any supernatural favor,” she said. “The favor just comes from above to get the people to notice you and be kind to you … God will open doors and close doors.

“I have many examples of my life and things that didn’t fare well, and they turned out to be the best things to happen in life,” Cook said. “We should be very grateful for that.”