Plaquemine Community Center exhibit features prehistoric artifacts

John Dupont

Post South

An exhibit last week at the Plaquemine Community Center took kids and adults back in time – way back.

The Dinosaur George Exhibit brought more than 150 prehistoric artifacts the city as part of the visit Sept. 7 and 8.

More than 600 Iberville Parish school students attended the event, along with many others who came to see the type of exhibit normally reserved for much larger cities.

It came to Plaquemine at an ideal time for Denise Walker, a third-grade teacher at Crescent Elementary School.

“We are learning about this in class right now,” she said. “This is giving me an idea of what to expect as we continue to cover this, and it’s a big help considering this is my first year teaching it.”

The exhibit was part of a traveling museum based in San Antonio, Texas, that tours through much of the United States.

Dinosaurs were the primary focus of the exhibit, but it also featured fish, fossil replicas and other artifacts from the prehistoric era.

Displays featured dinosaur skulls, fish skulls, prehistoric turtle shells and other rare artifacts.

It featured exhibit pieces from around the world and every time period to spark interest in paleontology and natural sciences.

The exhibit also featured a scavenger hunt in which children would look for objects throughout the exhibit.

The traveling exhibit is the brainchild of George Blasing, who calls the exhibit his “labor of love.”

His love for dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures goes back to his childhood in Hondo, Texas, a city of 8,800 about 40 miles west of San Antonio.

Blasing spent much of the time interacting with the kids and explaining to them the animals of that era.

“The tooth is the piece of the animal, but the statistics are the animal – when it’s the size and weight, they’re talking about the entire animal,” he told one student.

The trip to Plaquemine marked his second visit to Louisiana. He brought his road show to Port Allen in June.

He started the exhibit in 1997 and first took it on the road in 2013.

“The idea behind that was to bring it to communities where the local children may not have the opportunity to go to a museum,” Blasing said. “It’s a different world, and for some of these kids it may be the first museum they’ve ever seen.”

He said he makes the booking affordable to small and mid-sized cities that rarely – if every – see such an exhibit in their community.

Most exhibits go to larger cities such as New Orleans and Houston, among others.

“I grew up in a small town in Texas, and we never got to see anything like this,” Blasing said.

He left a job as an executive in a major retail chain – overseeing more than 200 department stores – to follow a dream that would include his love for dinosaurs.

A teacher in the area who knew about his dinosaur collection asked if he’d take some bones to her school and show them to the students.

“It was a very low-income school, and kids had never seen anything like it,” Blasing said. “I had such a connection with those kids when I did it that I quit my 18-year career and decided I would dedicate my life to teaching kids.

“I opened my company 26 years ago and I’ve never looked back,” he said. “I was young enough to where if it failed, I could get back into what I was doing, but I was fortunate that it has survived as long as it has.”

The long drive – seven hours from San Antonio to Plaquemine – seem tough, but the reaction from kids fuels the passion for his work.

“Look at this room,” he said. “Everyone is smiling and laughing … look at these kids who are having the time of their lives.

“It is the most rewarding thing in the world, especially when a child comes up to you and tells you they’ve never seen a dinosaur bone,” Blasing said. “It makes every minute of the seven-hour drive worthwhile.”

Sponsors for the event include the City of Plaquemine, Sheriff Brett Stassi, the Iberville Parish School Board and Dow Chemical.