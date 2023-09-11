Plaquemine Police Department sees little change in leadership transition

John Dupont

Post South

Less than a month after going unopposed during qualifying for the October election, Plaquemine Police Chief Stephen Engolio says he has a solid operation in place.

He saw it taking shape before he took office.

“We knew where we were headed – it’s a team thing,” he said. “When you work as a team, it almost doesn’t even matter if the team is good enough, because the team keeps going.”

Engolio joined the force last year after his retirement from the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office. He spent much of the past year working with interim chief Robbie Johnson (now the chief administrator).

It's a rare type of transition, one that has brought little or no change from his predecessor’s tenure.

“Robbie and I see things just alike, so everything I wanted to do he wanted to do, too, so we started doing it,” the police chief said.

Engolio has moved a few officers into straight-day investigation work, which helps with his goal of putting greater priority on major investigations.

The department is “not hurting” on patrol staffing, but he would like to hire another full-time officer.

He eventually wants to go back to a four-man patrol shifts.

“We’re adequately staffed, but when you have a three-man shift and someone takes off or get sick, then I have to get into overtime,” Engolio said. “I’d be happy to go back to four-man shifts, but the patrol guys are doing a great job with what we’ve got, and we’re getting good feedback.”

In the coming years, he hopes to see the department offer a more competitive salary. The situation is better than it has been in recent years, he said.

“We were losing so many officers to either the sheriff’s office or other departments,” Engolio said. “I lost my officer just a few weeks ago, and it wasn’t over money or because he was disgruntled – he just said he always wanted to work in for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. So, I’ve just hired my first officer.”

The starting salary is $16 to $17 an hour for officers in the Plaquemine Police Department. After an officer completes the first year and goes through POST certification, the pay increases to more than $20 an hour, and the state pay kicks in.

Without overtime the Plaquemine police officers can earn more than $50,000 a year.

“Between that and working detail, you can make a decent living,” he said. “The morale is very good in our department.

“I can’t ask for anything more than what I’ve been blessed with,” Engolio said.