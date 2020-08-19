Voters renew two millages in election amid low turnout

Staff Report

Iberville Parish voters approved the renewal of two parishwide property taxes on a two-item ballot Saturday.

The millage for Iberville Parish Government will levy three mills for the maintenance and operation of public buildings throughout the parish.

The school board millage covers salaries for 81 maintenance and custodial employees, along with maintenance, electricity, phones, security, lawn and upgrades.

The parish government millage drew 1,754 votes (65 percent) in favor of the renewal, while 954 (35 percent opposed).

The tax will generate an estimated $2.1 million per year. It will begin in January 2022 and continue until the end of 2031.

The 6.22-mill tax renewal for the Iberville Parish School Board covers the costs of maintenance and operation of the public elementary and secondary schools through the parish.

The millage will bring in $2.4 million.

The school board tax renewal passed with 1,722 votes (64 percent), while 989 opposed.

Both millages will remain on the books

The unofficial voter turnout was 12.9 percent, according to Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin.

A total of 888 registered voters cast their ballots for parish government millage during the early voting period.

The school board millage drew 890 early votes.