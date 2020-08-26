Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves seeks re-election for second term

Special to The Post/South

Plaquemine Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. has announced his bid for re-election to a second term in office. Following is his statement of candidacy:

Serving as your Mayor for the last 3 and a half years has been the greatest honor of my life. In every decision I have made and every project I have proposed, I have kept the best interests of you, the residents, and our City foremost on my mind.

When I first ran for Mayor in 2016, I promised to move Plaquemine forward.

With the support of the Board of Selectmen and city employees, we have made significant progress on numerous projects. These include:

Major improvements to all of our parks for our children, and the addition of Fort Area Park;

Building the new Plaquemine Community Center, which will be complete this fall;

Demolishing the eyesore Kyle’s Express building and numerous other dilapidated structures that were dangerous and fostered drug activity;

Cleaning up our city, including having more than 300 junk vehicles removed from properties across the city;

Establishing new community events, including the Community Breakfast, Boogie on the Bayou events, and partnering on All Is Bright Christmas and Farmers Market events;

Developing a master plan and obtaining $1.2 million in funding for a walking and biking trail on the Mississippi River levee, which goes out for construction bids in October;

Saving the City over $1 million by refinancing city bonds and conducting an insurance review;

Conducting a salary study which provided the basis for employee raises;

Working with developers and agencies to help bring 3 new residential developments and 3 new businesses to the Plaquemine area;

Led a major review and analysis of the city’s zoning code, and recommended changes to the Board of Selectmen that resulted in bringing hundreds of small lots back into commerce;

Cared for our historic buildings by re-sealing and painting City Hall and making major repairs to a failing wall of old City Hall (Iberville Museum building);

Made numerous infrastructure improvements to the city’s sewer, electrical and water systems, along with road improvements;

• Added lighting to the W.W. Harleaux Walking Trail

• Planted more than 100 trees around the city as part of a beautification initiative

• Established a badly-needed Human Resources Department, updated the city’s personnel manual and added new policies for transparency.

I have taken this job very seriously – working hard every day, enlisting the help of officials at the parish, state and national levels to get projects moving, and taking action to operate your city government efficiently and effectively. You may have seen me as I have made rounds daily throughout our city, checking projects and issues.

We have done a lot, but there is much left to do. My priorities for the next term include completion of the levee-top walking trail, development of the old Kyle’s Express site for our downtown, drainage improvements, and more park improvements. The city also has major water and sewer system needs that must be addressed.

I thank you for the privilege of serving you and the city I love, and I humbly ask for your vote and support to continue serving as your Mayor. Please vote Ed Reeves, Mayor, - #86.