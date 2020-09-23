Danielle Pugh announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace

Special to The Post South

I, Danielle Pugh, am proud to announce my candidacy for Justice of the Peace Ward 5 in Plaquemine. I have lived in Plaquemine for 42 years and raised my son and daughter here as well. I love my community and parish which is the reason why I never left.

I watched my mom as she worked as Justice of the Peace for 12 years. I am familiar with what my service would be to our community. I do not look at this as a job, but the opportunity to serve my community and the people here.

I did not know when, but I have always known that one day I would follow in my mom’s footsteps, on becoming Justice of the Peace. She, Janice H. Pugh, was the first black woman to be elected by the people and I plan to be the second. I have a passion for looking out for people and their best interest, which I will do if you allow me the honor of serving as your Justice of the Peace Ward 5. I will be readily available to each and everyone of you and our law enforcement. I will serve you in any capacity that I am needed. I have always been a hardworking, dedicated individual and I will work hard for you! Thank you for your consideration and I hope to have your vote on November 3, 2020! God bless you and Plaquemine!

“’Let there be Peace and let it begin WITH ME”