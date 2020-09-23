SUBSCRIBE NOW

Danielle Pugh announces candidacy for Justice of the Peace

Special to The Post South

I, Danielle Pugh, am proud to announce my candidacy for Justice of the Peace Ward 5 in Plaquemine. I have lived in Plaquemine for 42 years and raised my son and daughter here as well. I love my community and parish which is the reason why I never left.

Danielle Pugh

I watched my mom as she worked as Justice of the Peace for 12 years. I am familiar with what my service would be to our community. I do not look at this as a job, but the opportunity to serve my community and the people here.

I did not know when, but I have always known that one day I would follow in my mom’s footsteps, on becoming Justice of the Peace. She, Janice H. Pugh, was the first black woman to be elected by the people and I plan to be the second. I have a passion for looking out for people and their best interest, which I will do if you allow me the honor of serving as your Justice of the Peace Ward 5. I will be readily available to each and everyone of you and our law enforcement. I will serve you in any capacity that I am needed. I have always been a hardworking, dedicated individual and I will work hard for you! Thank you for your consideration and I hope to have your vote on November 3, 2020! God bless you and Plaquemine!

“’Let there be Peace and let it begin WITH ME”