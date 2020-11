Staff Report

The deadline to register in person to vote in the Dec. 5 election is Nov. 4. The deadline to register online at geauxvote.com is Nov. 14.

Early voting will be from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily from Nov. 20 through 25, excluding Sunday, and Nov. 28.

The Dec. 5 election is an open general, Congressional and Republican State Central Committee election.