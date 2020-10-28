Early voter turnout strong for Iberville

Staff Report

Turnout has been very strong for the early voting process, including the highest single-day total of the two-week run, which came on Monday.

A total of 673 registered voters made their selections Monday, according to Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Melissa S. Bourgoyne.

The total as of Monday -- the second-to-last day in the early voting period – reached 4,656.

“It’s been busy throughout the two weeks,” Bourgoyne said.

Despite the high turnout, the expanded voting period has helped spread out the total, which in turn has kept crowds down and helped ensure social distancing.

The totals in Iberville Parish fall in place with a very high turnout for early voting statewide. The turnout statewide surpassed 761,000 on Monday and were expected to top the 1 million mark by the time the polls closed Tuesday night after press time.