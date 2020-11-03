Reeves wins second term in Plaquemine mayor’s race

Staff Report

Plaquemine voters reelected Mayor Edwin Reeves, who emerged victorious Tuesday over Selectman Timmy Martinez in a close race.

Meanwhile, two members of the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were re-elected, while three landed seats on the board.

In the mayoral race, Reeves finished with 1,899 votes (52 percent) against 1,750 for Martinez.

“This was closer than I anticipated, but a win is a win,” Reeves said. “I’m happy that I won with 52 percent of the vote, and I’m happy I have four more years.”

2020 Louisiana Election Results | Plaquemine Post South

Reeves previously served multiple terms on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen and the Iberville Parish Council before he won the seat in the 2016 election.

Work on the levee-top trails will be the biggest project for Reeves when he begins his second term.

He said he will also move forward with planned improvements to city parks, and infrastructure for water and sewer.

In the board race, District I incumbent Lin Rivet Jr. tallied 402 votes, only six more than opponent Ryan Comeaux.

In District II, longtime board member Oscar Mellion drew 368 votes to coast past Travis Purnell (125) and Luke Avants (84).

In the District III race, Wanda Jones tallied 360 votes (79 percent) against former member Herbert Jefferson, who garnered 98 votes.

Newcomer Tommy LeBlanc drew 309 votes (60 percent) to win the District IV seat. Runner-up Ray Toups finished with 119 votes and James McDonald had 84.

In District V, Shannon Courtade notched 338 votes (74 percent), while Rudy Ourso drew 261 and Thomas “Tom Cat” Gaudet had 118.