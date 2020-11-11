Three Justices of the Peace, two constables retain posts

Staff Report

Incumbents won all three Justice of the Peace races in Iberville Parish, while two of the three constables were re-elected to their posts in the Nov. 3 race.

Thomas Jones outdrew incumbent Larry Johnson and opponent Guy Thomas Jr. to win the race for Ward 6 Constable in the north end of the parish.

Jones won with 1,052 votes (40 percent), while incumbent Larry Johnson had 797 (30 percent) and Guy Thomas Jr. had 770 (29 percent).

In the White Castle area, Ward 1 incumbent Constable Joe Richard Jr. kept his seat by a 40-vote margin (1,084) against Harold Brooks Jr. (1,044).

In the St. Gabriel area, Ward 2 Constable landed another term when he drew 1,774 votes (64 percent) against 1,003 for opponent Randell Johnson.

In White Castle, incumbent Janelle Poche punched her ticket for another term when she defeated Eric “Moon Baby” Jackson. She won with 1,264 votes (58 percent) against 901for Jackson.

Meanwhile, Ward 5 Justice of the Peace Justin Kane Mendoza squeaked past Danielle Pugh by only six votes (1,362 to 1,356) to win another term.

In the Grosse Tete/Rosedale area, incumbent Eugene Simpson drew 1,431 votes (57 percent) against 1,080 for opponent Sahajda “Wesley” Willis.

Turnout ranged from a high of 75.4 percent in the District 6 constable race to 62.3 percent for the District 2 constable election.