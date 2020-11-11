Biden takes Iberville; House, Senate incumbents win big

Staff Report

Less than 700 votes separated President-elect Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris from President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the Election Day voting for Iberville Parish, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

Biden – who was declared the winner Saturday after one of the closes races in U.S. history – carried Iberville with 8,514 votes (51 percent), while Trump drew 7,893. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson and running mate Jeremy Cohen notched 141 votes (1 percent).

While Biden and Harris have begun the legwork for transition, President Trump has disputed the victory on allegations of voter fraud, based on mail-in ballots.

SENATE

U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, gained 50 percent of the votes in Iberville Parish and won with 69 percent statewide.

Cassidy landed 7,907 votes in Iberville, more than double the 3,490 Democratic Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins garnered. Derrick “Champ” Edwards, D-New Orleans, finished third with 2,490 votes.

CONGRESS

Democratic incumbent Cedric Richmond of New Orleans won his sixth term as representative for the 2nd Congressional District. He drew 4,404 votes (45 percent) in Iberville, while Republican David Schilling had 2,501 (26 percent). Richmond drew 201,599 (64 percent) across the 10-parish district.

In the 6th Congressional District, Garret Graves carried Iberville with 3,773 votes (72 percent), far ahead of Democrat Dartanyon “DAW” Williams, who had 1,360 (26 percent). Graves drew 265,706 votes (71 percent) across the 13-parish district.