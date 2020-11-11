Rosedale re-elects mayor, board; incumbents sweep Grosse Tete race

Staff Report

Village voters in Rosedale gave their mayor and aldermen another four years in office, while Grosse Tete approved another term for its three incumbent aldermen.

Mayor Riley J. Blanchet landed his second term in office when he tallied 346 votes (72 percent) to defeat former alderman Kevin Gantt, who had 136 votes. Blanchet succeeded longtime mayor Lawrence “Football” Badeaux, who had 60 years of public service when he died in 2017.

Incumbent Carroll Devillier drew 286 votes (28 percent), while Dana Nereaux Alexander had 249 (25 percent) and Tim Doiron had 239 (24 percent). Doiron drew only seven more votes than Catrinia Northern in the four-person race.

Longtime Police Chief Mike Sparks went unopposed.

In neighboring Grosse Tete, incumbents Barbara “Jeanie” David, Marcus Hill Sr. and Clint Seneca all punched their tickets to another term in office.

David led the pack with 205 votes (24 percent), while Seneca drew 203 (23 percent) and Hill had 170 (20 percent).

Kyle Booksh had 157 votes and Deisha Channey notched 131.

Mayor Mike Chauffe went unopposed for his fifth term as mayor, while Tommy Dardenne went unchallenged to remain the village’s Chief of Police.