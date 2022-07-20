Qualifying continues for fall parish, state primary races

Staff Report

Qualifying began Wednesday for a lengthy ballot that includes local and state elections for the Nov. 8 primary election.

Qualifying will be at the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court’s Office during its regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Qualifying ends at closing time Friday.

The qualifying session includes the following municipal races:

Iberville Parish School Board: All board members are up for re-election

All board members are up for re-election Plaquemine: Board of Selectman seats vacated by the deaths of longtime members Oscar S. Mellion and Jimmie Randle are on the ballot

Board of Selectman seats vacated by the deaths of longtime members Oscar S. Mellion and Jimmie Randle are on the ballot White Castle: Mayor, Town Council and Police Chief

Mayor, Town Council and Police Chief Maringouin: Mayor, Chief of Police and Aldermen

Other races

Also included in the qualifying are candidates to fill the District 17 seat vacated by state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, who resigned last month to accept a public relations job.

The winner of the 2022 election would have the opportunity to vie for a full term in 2023.

In addition, voters will decide on the U.S. Senate.

A seat on the Court of Appeals (1-1B and 1-1D) also is up for grabs.

U.S. House of Representatives for Districts 2 and 6 are also on the ballot. District 2 is represented by Julia Letlow, R-Start, whose seat was to be held by her husband Luke, who died from COVID019 shortly after his election in 2000.

District 6 is represented by Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who began his first term in January 2015.

The District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commissioner will also be on the ballot.