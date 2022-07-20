Qualifying continues for fall parish, state primary races
Qualifying began Wednesday for a lengthy ballot that includes local and state elections for the Nov. 8 primary election.
Qualifying will be at the Iberville Parish Clerk of Court’s Office during its regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Qualifying ends at closing time Friday.
The qualifying session includes the following municipal races:
- Iberville Parish School Board: All board members are up for re-election
- Plaquemine: Board of Selectman seats vacated by the deaths of longtime members Oscar S. Mellion and Jimmie Randle are on the ballot
- White Castle: Mayor, Town Council and Police Chief
- Maringouin: Mayor, Chief of Police and Aldermen
Other races
Also included in the qualifying are candidates to fill the District 17 seat vacated by state Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen, who resigned last month to accept a public relations job.
The winner of the 2022 election would have the opportunity to vie for a full term in 2023.
In addition, voters will decide on the U.S. Senate.
A seat on the Court of Appeals (1-1B and 1-1D) also is up for grabs.
U.S. House of Representatives for Districts 2 and 6 are also on the ballot. District 2 is represented by Julia Letlow, R-Start, whose seat was to be held by her husband Luke, who died from COVID019 shortly after his election in 2000.
District 6 is represented by Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, who began his first term in January 2015.
The District 3 seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commissioner will also be on the ballot.