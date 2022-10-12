Deadline looms for online voter registration for Nov. 8 elections

Staff Report

The deadline for voter registration by mail on in person has passed, but it’s not too late to register online to vote in the Nov. 8 elections

The final day to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Those who register will need a Louisiana driver’s license number of special ID card, along with the last four digits of their Social Security number. They must also have a home address in Louisiana.

The early voting period will run from Oct. 25, through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, Oct. 30.

The hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The deadline to return an absentee ballot is 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7.

Incumbent mayors in Maringouin and White Castle, along with aldermen, will vie for another term in office in a long list of municipal elections. Meanwhile, voters in two Plaquemine districts will elect candidates who will fill the unexpired terms of two selectmen – Oscar S. Mellion and Jimmie “Fatboy” Randle, who died in office.

The slate also includes an election to finish the unexpired term of District 17 State Senator Rick Ward. In addition, voters will decide on U.S. Senates seats district U.S. House seats.

Runoffs, if required, will be held Saturday, Dec. 10.

STATE SENATE

District 17 State Representative Jeremy S. LaCombe, D- New Roads, qualified for the seat, along with West Baton Rouge Parish Councilman Caleb Seth Kleinpeter, R-Port Allen, and Kirk Rousset, R-Oscar.

PLAQUEMINE

Races will elect candidates to permanent unexpired terms District 2 and District 6 selectmen.

In District 2, Michael Carlin, Jasmine Carter and Dexter Washington will vie for the seat held by longtime Oscar S. Mellion, who died Nov. 2, 2021.

In District 6, Cody Edmond, Corey Jenkins and Natasha Johnson entered the race to fill seat occupied by Jimmie Randle, who died April 2.

Both served more than 20 years on the Board of Selectmen.

WHITE CASTLE

Mayor John Morris III will seek a second in term in office when he runs against Florida Melancon.

Longtime Police Chief Mario Brown Sr. will vie for another term when he faces Harold Brooks Jr.

Voters will also select five of the following candidates for the Board of Aldermen: Incumbents Erick “Duck” Batiste, Candice Depron and Kipp Knight are on the ballot, along with Mervin “Merv” Allen Jr., Christine M. Jones, Chamarcus Lewis and Ernie J. Starks.

MARINGOUIN

Mayor Maurice L. Harris faces opposition from Alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha and Letha K. Butler.

Candidates for the Board of Aldermen include incumbents Jerome “Gillis” Martin Jr. and Sam Watson, along with Sherika Anderson, Justin Bessix, John Carriere, Dedric Davenport, Veronica “Bonnie” Hill, Edna “Lil Bit” Mitchel, Katrell Poole, Brian “Gumble Robinson, Katie Davenport Watson and Sam W. Watson.

Police Chief Hosea Anderson went unopposed.

SCHOOL BOARD

In the Iberville Parish School Board race, Mario Migliacio went unopposed for the District E seat, which has been occupied by Polly Higdon.

Higdon will seek the “At Large” seat, which has been by Darlene Ourso, who did not qualify for another term.

Meanwhile, Pam George – who represents District C, in the north end of the parish – went unopposed.

Here is the list of races:

(One to be elected)

District A: Incumbent Theresa Roy seeks another term when she faces Jan Drinkwater.

District B: Incumbent Melvin Lodge received opposition from Catherine Williams.

District D: Kayla Tempanaro Huter and Daven Tullier.

District F: Incumbent Yolanda Laws will face oppositionfrom Claysha “Clay” Williams.

District G: Board President Chris Daigle seeks reelection against Jasmine Jackson.

District H: Incumbent Michael Hebert Jr. drew opposition from Brittany Tillman.

U.S. SENATOR

(One to be elected)

Beryl A. Billiot, no affiliation, Kentwood.

Gary Chambers Jr., D-Baton Rouge

Devin Lance Graham, R-Gonzales

“Xan” John, “other” party affiliation, Lafayette

Incumbent John Kennedy, R-Baton Rouge

W. Thoams La Fontaine Olson, no affiliation, New Orleans

Bradley McMorris, Independent, Livingston

MV “Vinny”Mendoza, D-Ponchatoula

Luke Mixon, D-Bunkie

Salvador P. Rodriguez, D-Tangipahoa

Aaron Stigler, Libertarian-Hammond

Sylvia Steib, D-Metairie

Thomas Wenn, Other, Amite

U.S. CONGRESS, 2 nd DISTRICT

Troy A. Carter, D-New Orleans

Dan Lux, R-Harvey

U.S. CONGRESS, 6 th DISTRICT

Brian Belzer, R-Prairieville

Rufus Holt Craig Jr., Libertarian- Baton Rouge

Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge

JUDGE, COURT OF APPEAL, DIVISION D

Tanner Magee, R-Houma

Steven Miller, R-Raceland

PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION DISTRICT 3

(One to be elected)

Lambert C. Boissiere III, D-New Orleans

Willie Jones, D-New Orleans

Davante Lewis, D-Baton Rouge

Gregory Manning, D-New Orleans

Jesse Thompson, D-Plaquemine

Eight constitutional amendments will also go before voters for approval.