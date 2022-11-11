Online voter registration deadlines approaches for Dec. 10 election

Staff Report

The deadline to register online to vote in the Dec. 10 election is Nov. 19 geauxvote.com.

Early voting will be Nov. 26 through Dec. 3, except for Sunday, Nov. 27. Citizens can vote early from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office, on the second floor of the Iberville Parish Courthouse, 58050 Meriam St., in Plaquemine.

For more information, contact Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Kirsha D. Barker at (225) 687-5201.