Judge Steven Miller, D.C. delegation finish strong with Iberville Parish voters

Staff Report

Iberville Parish gave overwhelming support to Judge Steven Miller in his race for judge for 1st Circuit Court of Appeals, 1st District, Division D on last week’s ballot.

Miller, a Republican from Houma, tallied 7,715 votes (76 percent) in Iberville, eclipsing GOP foe Tanner Magee, who had 2,494 (24 percent).

In the districtwide result, Miller garnered 83,956 votes (62 percent) against 52,502 (38 percent) for Magee.

Incumbent Capitol Hill lawmakers carried Iberville en route to their victories in the Nov. 8 election.

Republican U.S. Senator John N. Kennedy, who is considering a bid for governor, drew 6,196 votes (51 percent) in a crowded race for his seat, while Democrat Gary Chambers Jr. drew 3,696 votes (30 percent) and Bunkie Democrat Luke Mixon finished it 1,382 (11 percent).

Meanwhile, incumbent Congressman Troy Carter tallied 4,680 votes (62 percent) in Iberville against the 2,780 (38 percent) from Republican Dan Lux for the 2nd Congressional District seat in Washington. Republican Garret Graves of the 6th Congressional District scored an overwhelming win with 3,507 votes (84 percent) against the 430 for libertarian Rufus Craig Jr. and 241 for GOP candidate Brian Belzer.