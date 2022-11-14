Runoff set for Maringouin mayor’s race; aldermen elected

Staff Report

A Dec. 10 runoff will determine the next mayor for the Town of Maringouin after a tight three-person race that did not produce a majority vote under state election law.

The runoff will pit incumbent Maurice L. Harris against alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha after a 14-vote margin separated the two on Nov. 8.

Only 31 votes separated the first place and third place finisher in the election.

Gouigsha notched 223 votes (37 percent) in the top spot, while Harris tallied 209 (34 percent) and third-place finisher Letha K. Butler had 178 (29 percent).

State law classifies the winner for one seat as the candidate with 50 percent plus one vote.

In a crowded race for the Board Aldermen, the winners were:

Jerome Gills Martin, 337 votes (13 percent)

John E. Carriere, 272 votes (10 percent)

Justin Bessix, 265 votes (10 percent)

Veronica “Bonnie” Hill, 228 votes (9 percent)

Katrell Poole, 184 votes (7 percent).

Incumbent Police Chief Hosea Anderson landed another term when he went unopposed during the July qualifying period.

Turnout for the election was 60 percent.