Two candidates elected to Plaquemine Board of Selectmen

Staff Report

Voters in two Plaquemine districts elected officials to fill unexpired terms on the city’s Board of Selectmen.

In District II, Michael Carlin tallied 245 votes (61 percent) to fill the unexpired term of longtime Selectman Oscar S. Mellion, who died in November 2021.

Meanwhile, a tighter race prevailed in District VI for the seat held by Jimmie “Fatboy” Randle, who died in May 2021.

Cody Edmond garnered 186 votes (38 percent), nudging out runner-up Natasha Johnson (167 votes, 34 percent) and Cody Jenkins (136 votes, 28 percent). The winners will remain in office until after the elections for a full four-year term next year.