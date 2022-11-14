White Castle voters re-elect Mayor John Morris III, choose new police chief

Staff Report

White Castle voters gave Mayor John Morris III a second term in office and elected a new police chief during the elections Nov. 8.

Morris garnered 567 votes (66 percent) to defeat fellow Democrat Florida Melancon, who finished with 287 votes (34 percent).

POLICE CHIEF

Harold Brooks Jr., who had close finishes in previous attempts to become police chief, gained the win on this try when he unseated longtime police Mario D. Brown Sr.

Brooks drew 531 votes (62 percent) against the 325 (38 percent) for Brown, who served nearly 20 years at the helm of the White Castle Police Department.

ALDERMEN

In the race for seats on the Board of Aldermen, voters elected five candidates: Mervin Allen Jr. (630 votes, 18 percent), Eric “Duck” Batiste (566, 18 percent), Chamarcus Lewis (537, 16 percent), Candic Depron (500, 15 percent) and Kipp V. Knight (495, 14 percent).