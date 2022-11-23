Early voting starts Saturday for Dec. 10 runoff

Staff Report

Early voting begins Saturday for two Maringouin municipal races and three state constitutional amendments that will go before voters on the Dec. 10 ballot.

The early voting cycle will run until Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday, Nov. 27). The early voting will be held on the second floor of the Iberville Parish Courthouse on 58050 Meriam St. in Plaquemine.

Voters have until the 4:30 p.m. closing time on Tuesday, Dec. 6 to request and absentee ballot.

Absentee ballots must be returned by no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 9.

MAYORAL RACE

The Maringouin mayoral race will pit Alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha against incumbent Maurice Harris.

Gougisha led the pack with 223 votes (37 percent) in the Nov. 8 primary, eclipsing Harris’s 20 (34 percent) and the 178 votes (29 percent) that went to Letha K. Butler.

BOARD OF ALDERMEN

In a clarification from last week’s results from the alderman race, three candidates – Jerome “Gillis” Martin Jr., John Carriere and Justin Bessix – won their seats outright in the primary. Martin led the pack (13 percent), with 337 votes and Carrierre notched 272 (10 percent), while Bessix had 265 (10 percent).

A runoff between the next four finishers in the 13-person race will decide remaining two seats. Those candidates are Veronica “Bonnie” Hill (228 votes, 9 percent), Katrell Poole (184 votes, 7 percent) Edna Mitchell (213 votes, 8 percent) and Garrick Deon Scott (181 votes, 7 percent).

AMENDMENTS

Voters also decide on three constitutional amendments: