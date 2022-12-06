Voters return to polls Saturday statewide

Staff Report

A statewide election Saturday includes three state constitutional amendments up for voter approval, while the Town of Maringouin will make their final decisions on the next mayor and aldermen.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at polls across the parish. Early voting ended Dec. 3.

The deadline to request absentee ballots is today. Absentee ballots must be returned by no later than 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Iberville is among the 48 parishes with candidate races on the ballot.

Here’s a look at the items on the ballot in Iberville Parish:

MAYORAL RACE

The Maringouin mayoral race will pit Alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha against incumbent Maurice Harris.

Gougisha led the pack with 223 votes (37 percent) in the Nov. 8 primary, eclipsing Harris’s 20 (34 percent) and the 178 votes (29 percent) that went to Letha K. Butler.

BOARD OF ALDERMEN

Three candidates – Jerome “Gillis” Martin Jr., John Carriere and Justin Bessix – won their seats outright in the primary. Martin led the pack (13 percent), with 337 votes and Carrierre notched 272 (10 percent), while Bessix had 265 (10 percent).

A runoff between the next four finishers in the 13-person race will decide remaining two seats. Those candidates are Veronica “Bonnie” Hill (228 votes, 9 percent), Katrell Poole (184 votes, 7 percent) Edna Mitchell (213 votes, 8 percent) and Garrick Deon Scott (181 votes, 7 percent).

AMENDMENTS

Voters also decide on three constitutional amendments: