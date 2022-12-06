Non-citizen voting, Senate confirmations among amendment items in Dec. 10 vote

Staff Report

Three constitutional amendments on voting for non-U.S. citizens, Senate confirmation of Civil Service Commissioners and Senate confirmation of state police commissioners go before voters statewide on Saturday.

The Public Affairs Research Council (PAR) has provided information on the current situation, and how it would change the processes. It also includes arguments for and against.

Here is the background on the amendments.

AMENDMENT 1: Prohibit voting for people who aren’t U.S. citizens

CURRENT SITUATION: The Louisiana Constitution requires a person to be at least 18 years old and a citizen of the state to register to vote and cast a ballot in its elections, with some exceptions. (Beyond those qualification standards, the law bars from voting and registering to vote those who are declared mentally incompetent, who are under an order of imprisonment for certain election offenses or who have been convicted of a felony and have been incarcerated within the last five years.) Louisiana’s election code requires people applying to register to vote to attest that they are United States citizens. Federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal election.

PROPOSED CHANGE: The amendment would add language to the state constitution requiring people to be citizens of the United States to register to vote and cast a ballot in Louisiana elections.

ARGUMENT FOR: Some municipalities in other states have allowed non-U.S. citizens to vote in their local elections. This amendment closes a possible loophole and adds clarity in the Louisiana Constitution, preventing a local governing authority in the state from trying to change the rules to allow people who aren’t United States citizens to register to vote and cast ballots.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: The amendment is unnecessary because Louisiana doesn’t allow people who aren’t United States citizens to vote in state elections, requiring those who register to vote to attest that they are citizens. No local governing authority in the state has tried to let non-U.S. citizens register to vote. Only the Louisiana Legislature can write voting laws, so municipalities don’t have the ability to change the rules to allow people who aren’t citizens to vote.

AMENDMENT 2: State Confirmation of Civil Service Commission Members

CURRENT SITUATION: The State Civil Service Commission is a seven-member board that oversees the administration of rules governing personnel activities for state employees in the civil service system and hears appeals of decisions and disciplinary issues from state workers and agencies. Six of the commission’s members are appointed by the governor, chosen from nominees submitted by presidents of major private universities across the state (Centenary College, Dillard University, Louisiana Christian University, Loyola University, Tulane University and Xavier University.) Each president submits three nominees, and the governor picks one from each list. The seventh commission member is elected by classified state employees. At least one appointed member must be from each of Louisiana’s congressional districts. Members serve six-year terms.

PROPOSED CHANGE: The amendment would require the state Senate to confirm the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission.

ARGUMENT FOR: Giving state senators the chance to question and vet the qualifications of the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission offers a layer of checks and balances and provides more public oversight and accountability to the selection process. The change puts the commission in line with appointees to other major boards and with top-level staff in a governor’s administration, who require Senate confirmation.

ARGUMENT AGAINST Requiring Senate confirmation of appointees to a commission that deals with civil service issues injects politics and the potential for political meddling into a panel that is supposed to handle decisions apolitically. The Senate traditionally gives its individual members the privilege to block confirmation of appointees from their home districts to boards and commissions. The decisions are made behind closed doors, and no reason has to be given. Requiring confirmation could lengthen the time to fill commission positions

AMENDMENT 3: Senate Confirmation of State Police Commission Members

CURRENT SITUATION: The State Police Commission is a seven-member board that oversees rules governing personnel activities for the agency and hears appeals of disciplinary issues from commissioned full-time law enforcement officers employed by the Office of State Police.

Six of the commission’s members are appointed by the governor, chosen from nominees submitted by presidents of major private universities across the state (Centenary College, Dillard University, Louisiana Christian University, Loyola University, Tulane University and Xavier University.) Each president submits three nominees, and the governor picks one from each list.

The seventh commission member is elected by classified state police officers. At least one appointed member must be from each of Louisiana’s congressional districts. Members serve six-year terms.

PROPOSED CHANGE: The amendment would require the state Senate to confirm the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission.

ARGUMENT FOR: Giving state senators the chance to question and vet the qualifications of the six gubernatorial appointees to the commission offers a layer of checks and balances and provides more public oversight and accountability to the selection process. The change puts the commission in line with appointees to other major boards and with top-level staff in a governor’s administration, who require Senate confirmation.

ARGUMENT AGAINST: Requiring Senate confirmation of appointees to a commission that deals with civil service issues injects politics and the potential for political meddling into a panel that is supposed to handle decisions apolitically. The Senate traditionally gives its individual members the privilege to block confirmation of appointees from their home districts to boards and commissions. The decisions are made behind closed doors, and no reason has to be given. Requiring confirmation could lengthen the time to fill commission positions.