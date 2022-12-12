Maringouin voters reelect Maurice Harris mayor

Staff Report

Incumbent Maringouin Mayor Maurice L. Harris defeated Alderwoman Cherise D. Gougisha, while two additional candidates gained seats on the Board of Aldermen in runoff races Saturday.

In the mayor’s race, Harris tallied 302 votes (54 percent) against 253 for Gouigsha.

Harris gained the victory after Gouighsa outdrew him, 56-46, in the early voting phase.

Meanwhile, only 37 votes separated the first and last place vote-getters in a four-person runoff in the race for two seats on the Board of Aldermen.

Edna “Lil Bit” Mitchel and Veronica “Bonnie” Hill secured the two seats. Mitchel led the pack 262 votes (27 percent), while Hill garnered 248 (25 percent).

Garrick Deon Scott finished third with 241 votes and Katrell Poole place fourth with 225.

In the early voting, Mitchel and Hill with 66 and 55 votes, respectively. Poole tallied drew 41 in early voting and Scott, 27.

Unofficial turnout in the runoff was 63.5 percent and 55.8 percent for aldermen. Three candidates – incumbents Justin Bessix Jerome and “Gillis” Martin Jr. and first-term candidate John Carriere – won their seats outright in the primary. Martin led the pack (13 percent), with 337 votes and Carrierre notched 272 (10 percent), while Bessix had 265 (10 percent).