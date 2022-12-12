Two votes decide runoff for Plaquemine District 6 Selectman

Staff Report

The difference between a win and loss came down to two votes in the race for the District VI seat on the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen.

Natasha Johnson won the race with 188 votes, while opponent Cody Edmond tallied 186.

Edmond outdrew Johnson, 74-50, in the early voting period. Johnson outdrew Edmond, 20-12, in Precinct 17 and 118-100 in Precinct 16.

The unofficial turnout was 374, or 45.2 percent.

“This has been a long journey, yet one filled with much faith and encouragement! Know that I heard you loud and clear,” Johnson said in a message she posted Sunday on social media. “Now, the real work begins!

“I believe that together, as a community, we will begin to see the fruits of our labor. I can say OUR because this isn’t about TASHA… this is about what GOD wants for each and every one of you,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a teacher in the Iberville Parish School System, will fill the unexpired term of Jimmy “Fatboy” Randle, who died in office April 5.