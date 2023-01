Staff Report

Iberville Parish District 6 Councilman Raheem Pierce said he wants in constituents in his area and throughout the parish to make sure they can practice one of their most important constitutional rights.

Pierce will host a voter registration drive at the Seymourville Community Pavilion at 11 a.m. Jan. 16.

The drive will be held in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Refreshments will be served.