Qualifying period ends for St. Gabriel municipal elections

Staff Report

Qualifying wrapped last week for the March 25 primary election in the City of St. Gabriel, in which voters will decide on all three elected municipal posts.

Early voting for the race will be March 11-18 (excluding Sunday, March 12) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Lionel Johnson Jr. will face competition from Kyle Grace and Mayor Pro-Tem Ronald “Ronnie” Grace. All three candidates are registered Democrats.

Johnson has served as mayor since 2011.

Meanwhile, longtime police chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau has three fellow Democrats vying for his seat – Jamaal “Bigg Mall” Carter, Anthony Davis and Stephanie “Sue” Jackson.

Meanwhile, incumbents Melvin Hasten Sr., Jeffery Hayes Sr., Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Sr., Dwayne Snowden and Kelvin York Sr. have qualified for re-election, but eight addition candidates will run for seats on the five-member at-large City Council.

Those eight candidates are:

Joan Carter

Frank “Lil Frank” Cushenberry

William “June” Cushenberry Jr.

Ricky “Rick Mo” Jones

Grace Marcell

Hoza C. Redditt Sr.

Okedria “Kay” Smith

Catherine Williams

All are registered Democrats.