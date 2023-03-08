Early voting begins Saturday for St. Gabriel primary elections

Staff Report

Early voting is set to begin this weekend for three municipals posts on the ballot for the March 25 primary election in the City of St. Gabriel.

Registered voters within the city limits can cast their votes from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through March 18 (excluding Sunday, March 12) at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office on the second floor of the Iberville Parish Courthouse, 58080 Meriam St., Plaquemine.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 21 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). Absentee ballots can be obtained online through the voter portal on the Louisiana Secretary of State website, or in writing through the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office.

The deadline for the registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 24 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

In the mayoral race, incumbent Lionel Johnson Jr. will face competition from Kyle Grace and Mayor Pro-Tem Ronald “Ronnie” Grace. All three candidates are registered Democrats.

Johnson has served as mayor since 2011.

Meanwhile, longtime police chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau has three fellow Democrats vying for his seat – Jamaal “Bigg Mall” Carter, Anthony Davis and Stephanie “Sue” Jackson.

Incumbents Melvin Hasten Sr., Jeffery Hayes Sr., Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Sr., Dwayne Snowden and Kelvin York Sr. have qualified for re-election, but the eight addition candidates will run for seats on the five-member at-large City Council.

Joan Carter

Frank “Lil Frank” Cushenberry

William “June” Cushenberry Jr.

Ricky “Rick Mo” Jones

Grace Marcell

Hoza C. Redditt Sr.

Okedria “Kay” Smith

Catherine Williams

All are registered Democrats.