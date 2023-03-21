Mayor, city council, police chief on ballot for St. Gabriel election

Staff Report

Voters in St. Gabriel will choose a mayor, police chief and city council members in elections this weekend.

Polls will open Saturday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in the city limits in East Iberville.

In the mayoral race, incumbent Lionel Johnson Jr. will face competition from Kyle Grace and Mayor Pro-Tem Ronald “Ronnie” Grace. All three candidates are registered Democrats.

Johnson has served as mayor since 2011.

Meanwhile, longtime police chief Kevin “Butchie” Ambeau has three opponents vying for his seat – Jamaal “Bigg Mall” Carter, Anthony Davis and Stephanie “Sue” Jackson.

Incumbents Melvin Hasten Sr., Jeffery Hayes Sr., Ralph “Big Guy” Johnson Sr., Dwayne Snowden and Kelvin York Sr. have qualified for re-election, but the eight addition candidates will run for seats on the five-member at-large City Council.

Joan Carter

Frank “Lil Frank” Cushenberry

William “June” Cushenberry Jr.

Ricky “Rick Mo” Jones

Grace Marcell

Hoza C. Redditt Sr.

Okedria “Kay” Smith

Catherine Williams

All are registered Democrats.

Early voting ended last Saturday for the elections. The deadline for the registrar of voters to receive an absentee ballot is Friday by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).